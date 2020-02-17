Check out the new track by The Streetwalkin' Cheetahs!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new tune by The Streetwalkin' Cheetahs!

"We are the Ones (We've Been Waiting For)" is peak Cheetahs. The band has spend the past twenty five years cranking out Sunset Strip punk and glam, but on the new single, they really pop! With a melody so bubblegum that it would make Rick Nielsen jealous, the new track is a defiant, but optimistic ode to independence. Everyone has had that moment where he or she takes a look around and takes that first risky step towards destiny (and self-reliance). This tune is the soundtrack to that challenge.

Singer Frank Meyer spoke to Punknews about the track: “Our new single ‘We Are The Ones (We’ve Been Waiting For)’ is an ode to ‘80s new wave. It’s got a Modern English and Psychedelic Furs vibe mixed with a little Cheap Trick. The song is a bit of a departure for the band, as our sound is usually a little more punk and fierce, but we really love the melodies and hooks in it. And since it’s our first single in many years, it’s actually nice to make a bit of a departure. This song is a taste of the new album we are working on, which will be out later this year. Don’t worry, the rest of the new material is brutally fast and furious!”

The 7-inch single for "We are the Ones" (with“Fast, Fucked and Furious” as the flip side) will be available from Missing Fink Records on March 27. But, you can check out the thumb snapper below, right now!