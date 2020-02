, Posted by 2 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

The Dwarves and Potbelly will release a split 7-inch in March. It's called Life Lessons From the Deranged and appears to have one track from each band. The last Dwarves album was Take Back the Night in 2018. Potbelly released Legacy Of Debauchery in 2019.