14 minutes ago by John Gentile

This Summer, Chumbawamba's Danbert NoBacon, Kira Wood Cramer, and The Axis of Dissent will release a new double album. The LP will be called Mesmerica ~ Expect A Circus. The album is described as ""a thespian punk rock extravaganza for our times." You can check out the debut single, "Expect a Circus", below right now!