Chumbawamba's Danbert Nobacon to co-headline Summer Soiree 4 on August 1 in Philly!

Get tickets right here!!!! We're getting an early start this year! On August 1, we're throwing the FOURTH annual Summer Soiree in Philadelphia! And have we got a very special co-headliner! Anarcho-Punk icon Danbert Nobacon of Chumbawamba is going to bring his excellence to the stage AND, get this, it's a record release show for his BRAND NEW ALBUM!!!

But that's not all! We're going to announce at least two more acts over the next few months! We are telling you, you DO NOT want to miss this show!

The whole thing is only $10 AND you'll get a goodie bag full of cool stuff too! That's August 1 at Creep Records in Philadelphia! You can Check out the Facebook event here and you can get tickets right here!