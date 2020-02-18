Goldenvoice, the company behind Coachella, have announced a new one-day festival called Cruel World Festival. The line-up revolves around goth and new wave bands with Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie, and Devo headlining the festival. The festival will take place at The Grounds at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angles, California on May 2. Tickets are on sale now. See below for the full line-up.
2020 Line-up
Morrissey
Bauhaus
Blondie
Devo
Echo & The Bunnymen
The Psychedelic Furs
Violent Femmes
The Church
English Beat
Public Image Ltd.
Gary Numan
Marc Almond
She Wants Revenge
Blaqk Audio
TR/ST
Cold Cave
Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel
Berlin
Bad Manners
Missing Persons
London After Midnight
Drab Majesty
45 Grave
Christian Death
The Meteors
Black Marble
Sextile
Softkill
The KVS
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 02
|The Grounds at Dignity Health Sports Park
|Los Angeles, CA