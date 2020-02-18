Goldenvoice, the company behind Coachella, have announced a new one-day festival called Cruel World Festival. The line-up revolves around goth and new wave bands with Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie, and Devo headlining the festival. The festival will take place at The Grounds at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angles, California on May 2. Tickets are on sale now. See below for the full line-up.

2020 Line-up

Morrissey

Bauhaus

Blondie

Devo

Echo & The Bunnymen

The Psychedelic Furs

Violent Femmes

The Church

English Beat

Public Image Ltd.

Gary Numan

Marc Almond

She Wants Revenge

Blaqk Audio

TR/ST

Cold Cave

Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel

Berlin

Bad Manners

Missing Persons

London After Midnight

Drab Majesty

45 Grave

Christian Death

The Meteors

Black Marble

Sextile

Softkill

The KVS