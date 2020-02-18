Los Pepes announce Japan tour

by Jeff Sorley
Los Pepes have announced they will be touring Japan this coming April. The band is continuing to tour in support of their recent EP, Automatic/ Here Comes The Darkness, which was released last September via Wanda Records. You can check out the track "Your Justice" from that release, as well as the tour dates, below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Apr 01
|Kyoto, JP
|Club Metro
|Apr 02
|Nagoya, JP
|Huck Finn
|Apr 03
|Nakatsugawa, JP
|Big Door
|Apr 04
|Tokyo Hatagaya, JP
|Club Heavy Sick
|Apr 05
|Sendai, JP
|Club Shaft
|Apr 06
|Tokyo Kichijoji, JP
|Daydream
|Apr 07
|Osaka, JP
|Club Stomp