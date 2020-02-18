Los Pepes announce Japan tour

Los Pepes
by

Los Pepes have announced they will be touring Japan this coming April. The band is continuing to tour in support of their recent EP, Automatic/ Here Comes The Darkness, which was released last September via Wanda Records. You can check out the track "Your Justice" from that release, as well as the tour dates, below.

DateCityVenue
Apr 01Kyoto, JPClub Metro
Apr 02Nagoya, JPHuck Finn
Apr 03Nakatsugawa, JPBig Door
Apr 04Tokyo Hatagaya, JPClub Heavy Sick
Apr 05Sendai, JPClub Shaft
Apr 06Tokyo Kichijoji, JPDaydream
Apr 07Osaka, JPClub Stomp