Bif Naked releases video for “Jim”

Bif Naked has released a video for her single “Jim” off of her eleventh album CHAMPION due out later this year on Her Royal Majesty’s Records. She will be hitting the road later this month and into March for a string of acoustic shows around Ontario. Bif Naked released The Promise in 2009 on Her Royal Majesty’s Records and International Arts Music. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 28SanctuaryRidgeway, ON
Feb 29Aeolian HallLondon, ON
Mar 02MaxwellsWaterloo, ON
Mar 03Crow Bar & VarietyCollingwood, ON
Mar 04Market HallPeterborough, ON
Mar 05DoghouseNapanee, ON
Mar 06NeatBurnstown, ON
Mar 07NeatBurnstown, ON