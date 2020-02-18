Bif Naked releases video for “Jim”

by Em Moore
Bif Naked has released a video for her single “Jim” off of her eleventh album CHAMPION due out later this year on Her Royal Majesty’s Records. She will be hitting the road later this month and into March for a string of acoustic shows around Ontario. Bif Naked released The Promise in 2009 on Her Royal Majesty’s Records and International Arts Music. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 28
|Sanctuary
|Ridgeway, ON
|Feb 29
|Aeolian Hall
|London, ON
|Mar 02
|Maxwells
|Waterloo, ON
|Mar 03
|Crow Bar & Variety
|Collingwood, ON
|Mar 04
|Market Hall
|Peterborough, ON
|Mar 05
|Doghouse
|Napanee, ON
|Mar 06
|Neat
|Burnstown, ON
|Mar 07
|Neat
|Burnstown, ON