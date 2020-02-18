Stand Atlantic release new song “Shh!”

Stand Atlantic
Australian pop punk band Stand Atlantic have digitally released their new single “Shh!”. The band are currently touring Europe as support for The Maine. Stand Atlantic released their debut full-length Skinny Dipping in 2018 on Hopeless Records. Check out the song and upcoming tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 19Sala BóvedaBarcelona, ES
Feb 21TrabendoParis, FR
Feb 22O2 InstituteBirmingham, UK
Feb 23The WaterfrontNorwich, UK
Feb 25StylusLeeds, UK
Feb 26SWG3 StudioGlasgow, UK
Feb 27O2 RitzManchester, UK
Feb 28SWXBristol, UK
Feb 29O2 Forum KentishLondon, UK