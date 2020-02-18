Stand Atlantic release new song “Shh!”

by Em Moore
Australian pop punk band Stand Atlantic have digitally released their new single “Shh!”. The band are currently touring Europe as support for The Maine. Stand Atlantic released their debut full-length Skinny Dipping in 2018 on Hopeless Records. Check out the song and upcoming tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 19
|Sala Bóveda
|Barcelona, ES
|Feb 21
|Trabendo
|Paris, FR
|Feb 22
|O2 Institute
|Birmingham, UK
|Feb 23
|The Waterfront
|Norwich, UK
|Feb 25
|Stylus
|Leeds, UK
|Feb 26
|SWG3 Studio
|Glasgow, UK
|Feb 27
|O2 Ritz
|Manchester, UK
|Feb 28
|SWX
|Bristol, UK
|Feb 29
|O2 Forum Kentish
|London, UK