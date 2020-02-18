Cable Ties release video for “Self-Made Man”, announce AU tour

Australian punk band Cable Ties have released a music video for their second single “Self-Made Man” off of their second album Far Enough out on Matador Records on March 27. The band have also announced Austrailian tour dates this spring. These dates will follow their previously announced U.S and UK tour. Cable Ties released Cable Ties in 2017 on Poison City. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 24WaywardsSydney, AU
Apr 25ServoPort Kembla, AU
Apr 26TransitCanberra, AU
May 01The Golden WattleAdelaide, AU
May 02The Corner HotelMelbourne, AU
May 15Four5NinePerth, AU
May 16MojosFremantle, AU
May 23The FoundryBrisbane, AU