Australian punk band Cable Ties have released a music video for their second single “Self-Made Man” off of their second album Far Enough out on Matador Records on March 27. The band have also announced Austrailian tour dates this spring. These dates will follow their previously announced U.S and UK tour. Cable Ties released Cable Ties in 2017 on Poison City. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 24
|Waywards
|Sydney, AU
|Apr 25
|Servo
|Port Kembla, AU
|Apr 26
|Transit
|Canberra, AU
|May 01
|The Golden Wattle
|Adelaide, AU
|May 02
|The Corner Hotel
|Melbourne, AU
|May 15
|Four5Nine
|Perth, AU
|May 16
|Mojos
|Fremantle, AU
|May 23
|The Foundry
|Brisbane, AU