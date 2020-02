Tours 18 hours ago by Em Moore

Australian punk band Cable Ties have released a music video for their second single “Self-Made Man” off of their second album Far Enough out on Matador Records on March 27. The band have also announced Austrailian tour dates this spring. These dates will follow their previously announced U.S and UK tour. Cable Ties released Cable Ties in 2017 on Poison City. Check out the video and tour dates below.