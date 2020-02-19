Austin hardcore punk band portrayal of guilt will be touring the US next month with Slow Fire Pistol, Chat Pile, Horsewhip, and Rodriguez Lopez Productions as support. Slow Fire Pistol released a 7-inch split with portrayal of guilt on February 18 on Run For Cover Records. The split features one new song from each band and is available online and on vinyl. portrayal of guilt released Suffering is a Gift in 2019 on Closed Casket Activities. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 06
|Red Dwarf
|Houston, TX (w/Chat Pile)
|Mar 07
|The Woodshop
|Baton Rouge, LA (w/Chat Pile)
|Mar 08
|Will’s Pub
|Orlando, FL (w/Horsewhip)
|Mar 09
|Blue Note
|Tampa, FL (w/Horsewhip)
|Mar 10
|Churchill’s
|Miami, FL
|Mar 11
|The Atlantic
|Gainesville, FL (w/PeZ)
|Mar 12
|Rain Dogs
|Jacksonville, FL
|Mar 13
|New Brookland Tavern
|Columbia, SC (w/Slow Fire Pistol)
|Mar 14
|The Bakery
|Atlanta, GA (w/Slow Fire Pistol)
|Mar 15
|Seasick Records
|Birmingham, AL (w/Slow Fire Pistol)
|Mar 16
|Sin Den
|Hattiesburg, MS
|Mar 17
|Gasa Gasa
|New Orleans, LA
|Mar 18
|Three Links
|Dallas, TX