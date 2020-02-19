Austin hardcore punk band portrayal of guilt will be touring the US next month with Slow Fire Pistol, Chat Pile, Horsewhip, and Rodriguez Lopez Productions as support. Slow Fire Pistol released a 7-inch split with portrayal of guilt on February 18 on Run For Cover Records. The split features one new song from each band and is available online and on vinyl. portrayal of guilt released Suffering is a Gift in 2019 on Closed Casket Activities. Check out the tour dates below.