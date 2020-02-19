Portrayal of Guilt announce tour, release 7-inch with Slow Fire Pistol

Austin hardcore punk band portrayal of guilt will be touring the US next month with Slow Fire Pistol, Chat Pile, Horsewhip, and Rodriguez Lopez Productions as support. Slow Fire Pistol released a 7-inch split with portrayal of guilt on February 18 on Run For Cover Records. The split features one new song from each band and is available online and on vinyl. portrayal of guilt released Suffering is a Gift in 2019 on Closed Casket Activities. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 06Red DwarfHouston, TX (w/Chat Pile)
Mar 07The WoodshopBaton Rouge, LA (w/Chat Pile)
Mar 08Will’s PubOrlando, FL (w/Horsewhip)
Mar 09Blue NoteTampa, FL (w/Horsewhip)
Mar 10Churchill’sMiami, FL
Mar 11The AtlanticGainesville, FL (w/PeZ)
Mar 12Rain DogsJacksonville, FL
Mar 13New Brookland TavernColumbia, SC (w/Slow Fire Pistol)
Mar 14The BakeryAtlanta, GA (w/Slow Fire Pistol)
Mar 15Seasick RecordsBirmingham, AL (w/Slow Fire Pistol)
Mar 16Sin DenHattiesburg, MS
Mar 17Gasa GasaNew Orleans, LA
Mar 18Three LinksDallas, TX