Oakland, CA's Middle-Aged Queers (ex-Flipper, Fang, Yaphet Kotto, etc.) have announced they will be releasing a new album this spring. Too Fag For Love is due out March 14th via their vanity label Outpunk Records, in conjunction with Sell The Heart Records.

As part of the announcement the band has released the lead track from the album, "Gary's Making Biscuits," as their new single. MAQ also has a series of gigs scheduled throughout the coming months. You can check out the new track, and those dates, below.