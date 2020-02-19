Oakland, CA's Middle-Aged Queers (ex-Flipper, Fang, Yaphet Kotto, etc.) have announced they will be releasing a new album this spring. Too Fag For Love is due out March 14th via their vanity label Outpunk Records, in conjunction with Sell The Heart Records.
As part of the announcement the band has released the lead track from the album, "Gary's Making Biscuits," as their new single. MAQ also has a series of gigs scheduled throughout the coming months. You can check out the new track, and those dates, below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Mar 14
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA w/ GayC/DC, Homobiles
|Apr 03
|Golden Bull
|Oakland, CA (With Easy Queen)
|Apr 18
|Winter’s Tavern
|Pacific, CA w/ Lolly Gaggers, Erik Core
|Apr 19
|Cafe Colonial
|Sacramento, CA w/ Addalemon and Frack
|May 01
|Honolulu, HI
|TBA
|May 02
|Honolulu, HI
|TBA
|May 16
|Toxic Toast
|Long Beach, CA
|May 17
|The Sardine
|San Pedro, CA w/ The Reflectors