Middle-Aged Queers announce new album, release first single

Oakland, CA's Middle-Aged Queers (ex-Flipper, Fang, Yaphet Kotto, etc.) have announced they will be releasing a new album this spring. Too Fag For Love is due out March 14th via their vanity label Outpunk Records, in conjunction with Sell The Heart Records.

As part of the announcement the band has released the lead track from the album, "Gary's Making Biscuits," as their new single. MAQ also has a series of gigs scheduled throughout the coming months. You can check out the new track, and those dates, below.

DateCityVenue
Mar 14Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CA w/ GayC/DC, Homobiles
Apr 03Golden BullOakland, CA (With Easy Queen)
Apr 18Winter’s TavernPacific, CA w/ Lolly Gaggers, Erik Core
Apr 19Cafe ColonialSacramento, CA w/ Addalemon and Frack
May 01Honolulu, HITBA
May 02Honolulu, HITBA
May 16Toxic ToastLong Beach, CA
May 17The SardineSan Pedro, CA w/ The Reflectors