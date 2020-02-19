Post hardcore band Movements is heading out on tour this spring with Teenage Wrist and Queen of Jeans, see below. Tickets for this run of dates go on sale on Friday.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Thu, APR 23
|SOMA SAN DIEGO
|San Diego, CA
|Fri, APR 24
|Strummer's
|Fresno, CA
|Sat, APR 25
|Papa Murphy's Park (Movements Only)
|Sacramento, CA
|Mon, APR 27
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA
|Tue, APR 28
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Portland, OR
|Wed, APR 29
|The Pin
|Spokane, WA
|Fri, MAY 1
|The Greek Station
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Sat, MAY 2
|Marquis Theater
|Denver, CO
|Sun, MAY 3
|The Bottleneck
|Lawrence, KS
|Mon, MAY 4
|The Garage
|Burnsville, MN
|Wed, MAY 6
|Old National Centre
|Indianapolis, IN
|Thu, MAY 7
|Phantasy Nightclub
|Lakewood, OH
|Fri, MAY 8
|The Lost Horizon
|Syracuse, NY
|Sat, MAY 9
|Toad's Place
|New Haven, CT
|Mon, MAY 11
|The Underground - Fillmore Charlotte
|Charlotte, NC
|Tue, MAY 12
|1904 Music Hall
|Jacksonville, FL
|Wed, MAY 13
|Saturn
|Birmingham, A
|Fri, MAY 15
|Parish
|Austin, TX
|Sat, MAY 16
|The Rock Box
|San Antonio, TX
|Sun, MAY 17
|The Lowbrow Palace
|El Paso, TX