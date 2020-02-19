Movements/Teenage Wrist/Queen Of Jeans (US)

Movements
by Tours

Post hardcore band Movements is heading out on tour this spring with Teenage Wrist and Queen of Jeans, see below. Tickets for this run of dates go on sale on Friday.

DateVenueLocation
Thu, APR 23SOMA SAN DIEGOSan Diego, CA
Fri, APR 24Strummer'sFresno, CA
Sat, APR 25Papa Murphy's Park (Movements Only)Sacramento, CA
Mon, APR 27The CrocodileSeattle, WA
Tue, APR 28Hawthorne TheatrePortland, OR
Wed, APR 29The PinSpokane, WA
Fri, MAY 1The Greek StationSalt Lake City, UT
Sat, MAY 2Marquis TheaterDenver, CO
Sun, MAY 3The BottleneckLawrence, KS
Mon, MAY 4The GarageBurnsville, MN
Wed, MAY 6Old National CentreIndianapolis, IN
Thu, MAY 7Phantasy NightclubLakewood, OH
Fri, MAY 8The Lost HorizonSyracuse, NY
Sat, MAY 9Toad's PlaceNew Haven, CT
Mon, MAY 11The Underground - Fillmore CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Tue, MAY 121904 Music HallJacksonville, FL
Wed, MAY 13SaturnBirmingham, A
Fri, MAY 15ParishAustin, TX
Sat, MAY 16The Rock BoxSan Antonio, TX
Sun, MAY 17The Lowbrow PalaceEl Paso, TX