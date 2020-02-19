On Punk Till I Die podcast #17, the guys catch up with Midwest punk legend Rick Sims. Sims founded the Didjits and Gaza Strippers, and played in the Supersuckers. He spills the dirt on starting a punk band in farm country, having a song covered by the Offspring, rubbing elbows with Yoko Ono and John McEnroe, and meeting his heroes, the Ramones. He even gives some insight into a young Liverpool Neil! This one is long and wild, and you don't want to miss it! Click here to check out the episode.