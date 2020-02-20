Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds announce North American tour

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have announced a North American tour for this fall. Weyes Blood will be touring with them as support. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds released their seventeenth studio album Ghosteen in 2019 on Ghosteen/Bad Seed. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 16The ArmoryMinneapolis, MN
Sep 19Credit Union 1 ArenaChicago, IL (w/Weyes Blood)
Sep 21Masonic Temple TheatreDetroit, MI (w/Weyes Blood)
Sep 23Skyline Stage at the MannPhiladelphia, PA (w/Weyes Blood)
Sep 25Agganis ArenaBoston, MA (w/Weyes Blood)
Sep 26Barclays CenterBrooklyn, NY
Sep 28Place BellLaval, QC
Sep 29Scotiabank ArenaToronto, ON
Oct 01The AnthemWashington, DC
Oct 03The Fox TheatreAtlanta, GA
Oct 04Grand Ole OpryNashville, TN
Oct 06Frank Erwin CenterAustin, TX
Oct 08The Mission BallroomDenver, CO
Oct 10STAPLES CenterLos Angeles, CA (w/Weyes Blood)
Oct 12Bill Graham Civic AuditoriumSan Francisco, CA (w/Weyes Blood)
Oct 14WaMu TheaterSeattle, WA
Oct 15Theater of the Clouds at Moda CenterPortland, OR
Oct 17Pacific ColiseumVancouver, BC