Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have announced a North American tour for this fall. Weyes Blood will be touring with them as support. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds released their seventeenth studio album Ghosteen in 2019 on Ghosteen/Bad Seed. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 16
|The Armory
|Minneapolis, MN
|Sep 19
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|Chicago, IL (w/Weyes Blood)
|Sep 21
|Masonic Temple Theatre
|Detroit, MI (w/Weyes Blood)
|Sep 23
|Skyline Stage at the Mann
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Weyes Blood)
|Sep 25
|Agganis Arena
|Boston, MA (w/Weyes Blood)
|Sep 26
|Barclays Center
|Brooklyn, NY
|Sep 28
|Place Bell
|Laval, QC
|Sep 29
|Scotiabank Arena
|Toronto, ON
|Oct 01
|The Anthem
|Washington, DC
|Oct 03
|The Fox Theatre
|Atlanta, GA
|Oct 04
|Grand Ole Opry
|Nashville, TN
|Oct 06
|Frank Erwin Center
|Austin, TX
|Oct 08
|The Mission Ballroom
|Denver, CO
|Oct 10
|STAPLES Center
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Weyes Blood)
|Oct 12
|Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
|San Francisco, CA (w/Weyes Blood)
|Oct 14
|WaMu Theater
|Seattle, WA
|Oct 15
|Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
|Portland, OR
|Oct 17
|Pacific Coliseum
|Vancouver, BC