GroundCulture announce album, release video for “REALEYES”

GroundCulture
by

GroundCulture have announced their debut full-length How Well Do You Really Know Yourself? will be out May 1 on Hopeless Records. The band have released a video for their single “REALEYES”. GroundCulture will be playing a handful of shows around the UK next month along with Black Coast. GroundCulture released a self-titled EP on Hopeless Records in 2018. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 01Key ClubLeeds, UK (w/Black Coast, Pleading Insanity, The Starved)
Mar 02The JacarandaLiverpool, UK (w/Black Coast)
Mar 03Sunflower LoungeBirmingham, UK (w/Black Coast)
Mar 07Our Black HeartCamden, UK (w/Black Coast)