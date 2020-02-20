GroundCulture announce album, release video for “REALEYES”

by Em Moore
GroundCulture have announced their debut full-length How Well Do You Really Know Yourself? will be out May 1 on Hopeless Records. The band have released a video for their single “REALEYES”. GroundCulture will be playing a handful of shows around the UK next month along with Black Coast. GroundCulture released a self-titled EP on Hopeless Records in 2018. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 01
|Key Club
|Leeds, UK (w/Black Coast, Pleading Insanity, The Starved)
|Mar 02
|The Jacaranda
|Liverpool, UK (w/Black Coast)
|Mar 03
|Sunflower Lounge
|Birmingham, UK (w/Black Coast)
|Mar 07
|Our Black Heart
|Camden, UK (w/Black Coast)