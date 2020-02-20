TV Freaks' Sweet Dave shares new solo single “The Long Ride”

Hamilton, Ontario's David O'Connor, better known as Sweet Dave, recently shared the first single from his upcoming sophomore LP Pink Dreams. You can watch the video for the buzzing goth-pop tune "The Long Ride" on YouTube now. Nathan Belgrave shot and edited the clip.
Pink Dreams follows O'Connor's first solo effort, 2017's psych-heavy Mental Jails. Dave attributed that record to his then-touring gothic cabaret ensemble Sweet Dave and The Shallow Graves. The latter are absent from this outing. London Ontario's Yeah Right Records will issue the 8-song set on vinyl on March 13.
You may recognize Sweet Dave as the frontman of the garage-punk group TV Freaks. That band's been working on their follow-up to 2015's Deranged-released Bad Luck Charms, and I wouldn't be surprised to see it this year. Over the past few years, O'Connor's been working as a tattoo artist, contributing album art to bands like PRIORS, and contributing to Freaks-adjacent musical projects like Pneumatic Tube and Uncontrollable Urge.
