Face To Face is heading out on tour this spring to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Big Choice. The band will be playing the album in it's entirety with a sampling of other favorites. Sharp/Shock will be supporting this run of dates. See below for the dates.
|Date
|Location
|4/1
|San Diego, CA
|4/3
|Bakersfield, CA
|4/4
|Morro Bay, CA
|4/5
|Fresno, CA
|4/7
|Portland, OR
|4/8
|Tacoma, WA
|4/9
|Vancouver, BC
|4/11
|Calgary, AB
|4/12
|Edmonton, AB
|4/14
|Boise, ID
|4/15
|Salt Lake City, UT
|4/16
|Grand Junction, CO
|4/17
|Fort Collins, CO
|4/18
|Colorado Springs, CO
|4/19
|Albuquerque, NM
|4/21
|Austin, TX
|4/22
|Corpus Christi, TX
|4/24
|Dallas, TX