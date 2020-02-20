Face To Face announce 'Big Choice' anniversary tour

Face To Face announce 'Big Choice' anniversary tour
Face To Face is heading out on tour this spring to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Big Choice. The band will be playing the album in it's entirety with a sampling of other favorites. Sharp/Shock will be supporting this run of dates. See below for the dates.

DateLocation
4/1San Diego, CA
4/3Bakersfield, CA
4/4Morro Bay, CA
4/5Fresno, CA
4/7Portland, OR
4/8Tacoma, WA
4/9Vancouver, BC
4/11Calgary, AB
4/12Edmonton, AB
4/14Boise, ID
4/15Salt Lake City, UT
4/16Grand Junction, CO
4/17Fort Collins, CO
4/18Colorado Springs, CO
4/19Albuquerque, NM
4/21Austin, TX
4/22Corpus Christi, TX
4/24Dallas, TX