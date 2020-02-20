The Creepshow announce Canadian tour

by Tours

Burlington, Ontario-based horror-influenced psychobilly band The Creepshow have announced that they will be heading out on a Western Canada tour this spring with Toronto punks Anti-Queens. The Creepshow released Death at My Door in 2017 on Stomp Records. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 27The BuckinghamEdmonton, AB
May 28Ship And AnchorCalgary, AB
May 29Doc Willoughby'sKelowna, BC
May 30TBAVictoria, BC
May 31BiltmoreVancouver, BC
Jun 01Dubh Linn GateWhistler, BC
Jun 03RockwaterGolden, BC
Jun 04The ExchangeRegina, SK
Jun 05AmigosSaskatoon, SK
Jun 06Bull Dog Event CenterWinnipeg, MB