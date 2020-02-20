Burlington, Ontario-based horror-influenced psychobilly band The Creepshow have announced that they will be heading out on a Western Canada tour this spring with Toronto punks Anti-Queens. The Creepshow released Death at My Door in 2017 on Stomp Records. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 27
|The Buckingham
|Edmonton, AB
|May 28
|Ship And Anchor
|Calgary, AB
|May 29
|Doc Willoughby's
|Kelowna, BC
|May 30
|TBA
|Victoria, BC
|May 31
|Biltmore
|Vancouver, BC
|Jun 01
|Dubh Linn Gate
|Whistler, BC
|Jun 03
|Rockwater
|Golden, BC
|Jun 04
|The Exchange
|Regina, SK
|Jun 05
|Amigos
|Saskatoon, SK
|Jun 06
|Bull Dog Event Center
|Winnipeg, MB