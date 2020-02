24 minutes ago by John Gentile

Although founding member and singer Micky Fitz passed away from cancer in 2016, The Business has done the occasional tribute with guest singers. It looks like that tradition will continue at Punk Rock Bowling 2020. Mike Braids of Arch Rivals will handle vocals at the group's May 23 show at PRB in Las Vegas. Braids handled vocals for some Business songs at the last Punk and Disorderly festival in April 2019. PRB runs May 21-25.