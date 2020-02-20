Punknews contributor Greg Simpson is bringing you an all new episode of This Might Be a Podcast, a show for They Might Be Giants superfans. On this episode, Drummer of TMBG from 1993-1996, Brian Doherty played on John Henry, Factory Showroom, Severe Tire Damage and two EPs. He's here to talk about "Bells Are Ringing," the final song on his final album with the band. We also talk about his full time spent with the band, and our shared current profession of music educator.