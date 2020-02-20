Punknews contributor Greg Simpson is bringing you an all new episode of This Might Be a Podcast, a show for They Might Be Giants superfans. On this episode, Drummer of TMBG from 1993-1996, Brian Doherty played on John Henry, Factory Showroom, Severe Tire Damage and two EPs. He's here to talk about "Bells Are Ringing," the final song on his final album with the band. We also talk about his full time spent with the band, and our shared current profession of music educator.
Download MP3 | RSS Feed | Subscribe in Tunes | Subscribe in Google Play
You can find This Might Be a Podcast on Facebook and Twitter at @ThisMightBeAPod. You can subscribe to the show with RSS or via the iTunes Store.