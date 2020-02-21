Neon Taste releasing live Bootlicker album

Vancouver label Neon Taste is issuing a live album from Kamloops hardcore band Bootlicker, titled Live In The Swamp. The 11-song set was recorded on the group's recent American tour, captured live at Studio 239B in Norfolk, Virginia on October 22, 2019. Among their originals, you'll find covers of classics from the Shitlickers and Discharge in the set. Along with the digital release, Neon Taste has 150 professionally dubbed tapes on the way for March 1.