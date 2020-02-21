Dropkick Murphys and Rancid announce Boston to Berkeley II Tour

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid have announced that they will be hitting the road together as co-headliners for their spring “Boston to Berkeley II Tour”. Gerry Cinnamon and Jesse Ahearn will be playing support for the tour. Dropkick Murphys released 11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory in 2017 on Born and Bred. Rancid released Trouble Maker in 2017 on Epitaph Records. Check out the tour announcement video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 03Epicenter FestivalConcord, NC (no Jesse Ahearn, Gerry Cinnamon)
May 04Virginia Credit Union LIVE!Richmond, VA (w/Jesse Ahearn, Gerry Cinnamon)
May 05Coca-Cola RoxyAtlanta, GA (w/Jesse Ahearn)
May 06Municipal AuditoriumNashville, TN (w/Jesse Ahearn, Gerry Cinnamon)
May 08Welcome To RockvilleDaytona Beach, FL (no Jesse Ahearn, Gerry Cinnamon)
May 10Revention Music CenterHouston, TX (w/Jesse Ahearn, Gerry Cinnamon)
May 11The Lawn at the Long CenterAustin, TX (w/Jesse Ahearn, Gerry Cinnamon)
May 12Concrete Street AmphitheaterCorpus Christi, TX (w/Jesse Ahearn, Gerry Cinnamon)
May 13The Bomb FactoryDallas, TX (w/Jesse Ahearn, Gerry Cinnamon)
May 15Stir Concert Cove at Harrah’sCouncil Bluffs, IA (w/Jesse Ahearn, Gerry Cinnamon)
May 16Pop’sSauget, IL (w/Jesse Ahearn, Gerry Cinnamon)
May 17Sonic Temple Music FestivalColumbus, OH (no Jesse Ahearn, Gerry Cinnamon)
May 18The DeltaPlex ArenaGrand Rapids, MI (w/Jesse Ahearn)
May 20Pier 17New York, NY (w/Jesse Ahearn)
May 21Stone PonyAsbury Park, NJ (w/Jesse Ahearn)
May 22Place BellLaval, QC (w/Jesse Ahearn)
May 23Mohegan Sun CasinoUncasville, CT (w/Jesse Ahearn)
May 24ArtparkLewiston, NY (w/Jesse Ahearn)