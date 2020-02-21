Dropkick Murphys and Rancid have announced that they will be hitting the road together as co-headliners for their spring “Boston to Berkeley II Tour”. Gerry Cinnamon and Jesse Ahearn will be playing support for the tour. Dropkick Murphys released 11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory in 2017 on Born and Bred. Rancid released Trouble Maker in 2017 on Epitaph Records. Check out the tour announcement video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 03
|Epicenter Festival
|Concord, NC (no Jesse Ahearn, Gerry Cinnamon)
|May 04
|Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
|Richmond, VA (w/Jesse Ahearn, Gerry Cinnamon)
|May 05
|Coca-Cola Roxy
|Atlanta, GA (w/Jesse Ahearn)
|May 06
|Municipal Auditorium
|Nashville, TN (w/Jesse Ahearn, Gerry Cinnamon)
|May 08
|Welcome To Rockville
|Daytona Beach, FL (no Jesse Ahearn, Gerry Cinnamon)
|May 10
|Revention Music Center
|Houston, TX (w/Jesse Ahearn, Gerry Cinnamon)
|May 11
|The Lawn at the Long Center
|Austin, TX (w/Jesse Ahearn, Gerry Cinnamon)
|May 12
|Concrete Street Amphitheater
|Corpus Christi, TX (w/Jesse Ahearn, Gerry Cinnamon)
|May 13
|The Bomb Factory
|Dallas, TX (w/Jesse Ahearn, Gerry Cinnamon)
|May 15
|Stir Concert Cove at Harrah’s
|Council Bluffs, IA (w/Jesse Ahearn, Gerry Cinnamon)
|May 16
|Pop’s
|Sauget, IL (w/Jesse Ahearn, Gerry Cinnamon)
|May 17
|Sonic Temple Music Festival
|Columbus, OH (no Jesse Ahearn, Gerry Cinnamon)
|May 18
|The DeltaPlex Arena
|Grand Rapids, MI (w/Jesse Ahearn)
|May 20
|Pier 17
|New York, NY (w/Jesse Ahearn)
|May 21
|Stone Pony
|Asbury Park, NJ (w/Jesse Ahearn)
|May 22
|Place Bell
|Laval, QC (w/Jesse Ahearn)
|May 23
|Mohegan Sun Casino
|Uncasville, CT (w/Jesse Ahearn)
|May 24
|Artpark
|Lewiston, NY (w/Jesse Ahearn)