Dropkick Murphys and Rancid have announced that they will be hitting the road together as co-headliners for their spring “Boston to Berkeley II Tour”. Gerry Cinnamon and Jesse Ahearn will be playing support for the tour. Dropkick Murphys released 11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory in 2017 on Born and Bred. Rancid released Trouble Maker in 2017 on Epitaph Records. Check out the tour announcement video and dates below.