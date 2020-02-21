Canadian punk band The Fizzgigs is releasing a fun new collection of music titled Weeeeeeeeeeeee through Meter Records on March 20th, 2020. The Fizzgigs features members of Belvedere.

In anticipation of the arrival of the new release, the band will be releasing a new single each week leading up to the final release day. Today, we are pleased to bring you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for their new music video "Destiny", see below.

The band will also be touring Canada this spring. See below for dates.