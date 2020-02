Tours 6 hours ago by Em Moore

London, England-based DIY punk band Dream Nails have released a lyric video for “Payback” off of their self-titled debut full-length due out April 3 on Alcopop! Records. The band will be touring Europe this spring. Dream Nails released their EP Dare to Care in 2017 also on Alcopop! Records. Check out the video and dates below.