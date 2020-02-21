London, England-based DIY punk band Dream Nails have released a lyric video for “Payback” off of their self-titled debut full-length due out April 3 on Alcopop! Records. The band will be touring Europe this spring. Dream Nails released their EP Dare to Care in 2017 also on Alcopop! Records. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 10
|Wales Goes Pop! 2020
|Cardiff, UK
|Apr 11
|The Shed
|Leicester, UK
|Apr 17
|Hafenklang
|Hamburg, DE
|Apr 22
|Horn at St Albans
|St. Albans, UK
|Apr 23
|Oslo Hackney
|London, UK
|Apr 24
|Louisiana
|Bristol, UK
|Apr 25
|Are You Listening Festival 2020
|Reading, UK
|Apr 26
|Heartbreakers
|Southampton, UK
|Apr 29
|Oporto
|Leeds, UK
|May 29-31
|This Is My Fest 2020
|Paris, FR
|Jul 10
|2000 Trees 2020
|Cheltenham, UK
|Jul 31– Aug 02
|Truck Festival 2020
|Steventon, UK