Dream Nails release “Payback” video, announce EU tour dates

Dream Nails
by Tours

London, England-based DIY punk band Dream Nails have released a lyric video for “Payback” off of their self-titled debut full-length due out April 3 on Alcopop! Records. The band will be touring Europe this spring. Dream Nails released their EP Dare to Care in 2017 also on Alcopop! Records. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 10Wales Goes Pop! 2020Cardiff, UK
Apr 11The ShedLeicester, UK
Apr 17HafenklangHamburg, DE
Apr 22Horn at St AlbansSt. Albans, UK
Apr 23Oslo HackneyLondon, UK
Apr 24LouisianaBristol, UK
Apr 25Are You Listening Festival 2020Reading, UK
Apr 26HeartbreakersSouthampton, UK
Apr 29OportoLeeds, UK
May 29-31This Is My Fest 2020Paris, FR
Jul 102000 Trees 2020Cheltenham, UK
Jul 31– Aug 02Truck Festival 2020Steventon, UK