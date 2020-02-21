We are pleased to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive lyric video premiere for New York based punk trio Social Standards. The video is called "Silhouette" and is the first single from their upcoming album titled Worst Regards. After a 15 year period of inactivity, the record will be released on March 27th with the help of New York's Knuckle Down Records. Pre-order for the new record is available though the band's bandcamp page. Worst Regards was recorded at Nada Recording Studio by John Naclerio.

You can catch Social Standards live on March 28th at Gold Sounds in Brooklyn, NY with After The Fall, Chilton and Postage