, Posted by Tours 2 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Jeff Sorley

The Last Gang will be heading to Mexico at the end of March for a breif, week-long tour. The band's most recent album, Keep Them Counting, was released in 2018 via Fat Wreck Chords. You can check out the track "Nobody's Prostitute" from that album, as well as the tour dates, below.