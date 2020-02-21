Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Jeff Sorley Tours
The Last Gang will be heading to Mexico at the end of March for a breif, week-long tour. The band's most recent album, Keep Them Counting, was released in 2018 via Fat Wreck Chords. You can check out the track "Nobody's Prostitute" from that album, as well as the tour dates, below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 24
|Licores La Esemeralda
|Tacate, MX-BC
|Mar 25
|Mas Sabe El Diablo
|Queretaro, MX-QT
|Mar 26
|El Confesionario
|Saltillo, MX-CO
|Mar 27
|Ojo De Tigre
|Gómez Palacio, MX-DG
|Mar 28
|Amsterdam Spot
|Zecatecas, MX-ZA
|Mar 29
|Capilla De Los Muertos
|Ciudad de México, MX-DF