Flogging Molly have announced the first round of bands for their 6th Annual Salty Dog Cruise. The Cruise will take place November 5-9 and will set sail from Tampa, Florida. There will be stops in Key West, Florida and CocoCay, Bahamas. Reservations can be made now. See the first round of bands below.
Line-Up
Flogging Molly
Descendents
Bad Religion
The Devil Makes Three
Mongol Horde ft. Frank Turner
Broilers
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
The Bunny Gang
Authority Zero
The Cherry Coke
Punk Rock Karaoke
The Attack
Brogue Wave