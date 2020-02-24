Brooklyn-based punk band Proper have announced a spring tour around the UK which will start in April. Proper. will also be playing a handful of shows in the US this March. The band released I Spent The Winter Writing Songs About Getting Better in 2019 on Big Scary Monsters. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 12
|Asbury Park Brewery
|Asbury Park, NJ (Future Teens, Pronoun)
|Mar 13
|Alphaville
|Brooklyn, NY (Future Teens, Pronoun)
|Mar 15
|Great Scott
|Allston, MA (Future Teens, Pronoun)
|Apr 25
|The Bread Shed
|Manchester, UK (The Flatliners,Off With Their Heads,Shai Hulud)
|Apr 27
|The Hug and Pint
|Glasgow, UK (w/10am)
|Apr 30
|JT Soar
|Nottingham, UK
|May 01
|Firebug
|Leicester, UK
|May 02
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|May 03
|The Hope & Ruin
|Brighton, UK (w/Couples Therapy)
|May 04
|Old Blue Last
|London, UK
|May 16
|Pouzza Fest
|Montréal, QC