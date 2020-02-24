Proper. announce tour dates (UK)

by Tours

Brooklyn-based punk band Proper have announced a spring tour around the UK which will start in April. Proper. will also be playing a handful of shows in the US this March. The band released I Spent The Winter Writing Songs About Getting Better in 2019 on Big Scary Monsters. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 12Asbury Park BreweryAsbury Park, NJ (Future Teens, Pronoun)
Mar 13AlphavilleBrooklyn, NY (Future Teens, Pronoun)
Mar 15Great ScottAllston, MA (Future Teens, Pronoun)
Apr 25The Bread ShedManchester, UK (The Flatliners,Off With Their Heads,Shai Hulud)
Apr 27The Hug and PintGlasgow, UK (w/10am)
Apr 30JT SoarNottingham, UK
May 01FirebugLeicester, UK
May 02ExchangeBristol, UK
May 03The Hope & RuinBrighton, UK (w/Couples Therapy)
May 04Old Blue LastLondon, UK
May 16Pouzza FestMontréal, QC