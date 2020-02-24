Zach Quinn of PEARS to record new solo LP

Zach Quinn of PEARS says he is recording a new solo album. Some demos have already been tracked and the record is expected to be a full band, electric release (as oppose to his previous acoustic releases). He stated on social media: "Getting demos ready to go into the studio and record a solo record. This ones gonna be an electric, old school punk record. Super excited to turn this word vomit into complete songs with @chfogal in a couple weeks."

The new PEARS album is out March 6 via Fat Wreck Chords.