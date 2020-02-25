The Monster Zero Maash 2020 festival in Innsbruck, Austria, hosted by Monster Zero Records, has announced the full line-up for the two-location, three-day event this coming May. The Queers, The Mugwumps, Mikey Erg and more will be playing. The festival is split with the first night at one venue, and the following nights at the second venue. Set-times and who is playing which night are still TBA. You can check out the available details below.