The Bouncing Souls/Leftover Crack/Pkew Pkew Pkew (East Coast and Midwest)
The Bouncing Souls, Leftover Crack and Pkew Pkew Pkew is heading out on a East Coast and Midwest tour this May. The bands will be joined by Crazy And The Brains from May 5th to 17th and Big Nothing from May 1st to 4th. See below for the tour dates.
The Bouncing Souls released Crucial Moments [EP] in 2019.

DateVenueLocation
MAY 1 FRIHarrisburg Midtown Arts CenterHarrisburg, PA, United States
MAY 2 SATBaltimore SoundstageBaltimore, MD, United States
MAY 3 SUNJefferson TheaterCharlottesville, VA, United States
MAY 4 MONThe Orange PeelAsheville, NC, United States
MAY 6 WEDThe Athenaeum TheatreColumbus, OH, United States
MAY 8 FRIThe VogueIndianapolis, IN, United States
MAY 9 SATDurty Nellie'sPalatine, IL, United States
MAY 10 SUNMagic StickDetroit, MI, United States
MAY 11 MONTown BallroomBuffalo, NY, United States
MAY 13 WEDThe MetPawtucket, RI, United States
MAY 14 THUHigher GroundSouth Burlington, VT, United States