The Bouncing Souls, Leftover Crack and Pkew Pkew Pkew is heading out on a East Coast and Midwest tour this May. The bands will be joined by Crazy And The Brains from May 5th to 17th and Big Nothing from May 1st to 4th. See below for the tour dates.
The Bouncing Souls released Crucial Moments [EP] in 2019.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|MAY 1 FRI
|Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
|Harrisburg, PA, United States
|MAY 2 SAT
|Baltimore Soundstage
|Baltimore, MD, United States
|MAY 3 SUN
|Jefferson Theater
|Charlottesville, VA, United States
|MAY 4 MON
|The Orange Peel
|Asheville, NC, United States
|MAY 6 WED
|The Athenaeum Theatre
|Columbus, OH, United States
|MAY 8 FRI
|The Vogue
|Indianapolis, IN, United States
|MAY 9 SAT
|Durty Nellie's
|Palatine, IL, United States
|MAY 10 SUN
|Magic Stick
|Detroit, MI, United States
|MAY 11 MON
|Town Ballroom
|Buffalo, NY, United States
|MAY 13 WED
|The Met
|Pawtucket, RI, United States
|MAY 14 THU
|Higher Ground
|South Burlington, VT, United States