Check out the new video by Danger Friends!

Today, we are psyched to debut the whacked-out new video by Danger Friends!

Ventura's Danger Friends play revved-up bombastic synth-punk that sounds like the Screamers bolted into Gang Green. Suitably, their new video, "dismantle Me," is weird and loud. The video looks like Max Headroom went insane and turned evil, as backed by their blown-out and frantic soundtrack. This band is weird and aggressive and they embrace the horors of modern technology lovingly.

The new album will be out April 25 and you'll be able to pre-order that here! Meanwhile, check out the video for "Dismantle Mer" below, right now!