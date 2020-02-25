by Jeff Sorley Tours
Reel Big Fish and The Aquabats have announced a co-headlining tour starting in May. The tour would see the bands hitting locales throughout the middle of the country. Reel Big Fish last released Life Sucks… Let's Dance in 2018 via Rock Ridge Music, while The Aquabats! are gearing up for the upcoming 6th studio LP Kooky Spooky… in Stereo!, which is expected to be released later this year.
|May 29
|Boise, ID
|Knitting Factory
|May 30
|Reno, NV
|Cargo Concert Hall
|Jun 01
|Boulder, CO
|Boulder Theater
|Jun 02
|Lincoln, NE
|Bourbon Theatre
|Jun 03
|Madison, WI
|The Sylvee
|Jun 04
|Chicago, IL
|House of Blues
|Jun 05
|Louisville, KY
|Mercury Ballroom
|Jun 06
|Chattanooga, TN
|The Signal
|Jun 08
|San Antonio, TX
|The Aztec Theater
|Jun 09
|Dallas, TX
|House of Blues
|Jun 11
|Albuquerque, NM
|El Rey Theater
|Jun 12
|Tucson, AZ
|Rialto Theatre