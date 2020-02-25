Reel Big Fish and The Aquabats! announce co-headlining tour

Reel Big Fish and The Aquabats! announce co-headlining tour
by Tours

Reel Big Fish and The Aquabats have announced a co-headlining tour starting in May. The tour would see the bands hitting locales throughout the middle of the country. Reel Big Fish last released Life Sucks… Let's Dance in 2018 via Rock Ridge Music, while The Aquabats! are gearing up for the upcoming 6th studio LP Kooky Spooky… in Stereo!, which is expected to be released later this year.

May 29Boise, IDKnitting Factory
May 30Reno, NVCargo Concert Hall
Jun 01Boulder, COBoulder Theater
Jun 02Lincoln, NEBourbon Theatre
Jun 03Madison, WIThe Sylvee
Jun 04Chicago, ILHouse of Blues
Jun 05Louisville, KYMercury Ballroom
Jun 06Chattanooga, TNThe Signal
Jun 08San Antonio, TXThe Aztec Theater
Jun 09Dallas, TXHouse of Blues
Jun 11Albuquerque, NMEl Rey Theater
Jun 12Tucson, AZRialto Theatre