Bikini Kill have announced that they will be heading out in September for a string of US dates. These dates join their previous tour expansion. Tickets will be available for presale Thursday, February 27 and for general sale on Friday, February 28. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 12
|The Ground at Club Space
|Miami, FL
|Sep 13
|The Ground at Club Space
|Miami, FL
|Sep 15
|The Plaza Live
|Orlando, FL
|Sep 16
|Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
|Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
|Sep 18
|Cat’s Cradle
|Carrboro, NC
|Sep 19
|The Jefferson Theater
|Charlottesville, VA
|Sep 20
|Orange Peel
|Asheville, NC
|Sep 22
|The Mill and Mine
|Knoxville, TN
|Sep 23
|Headliner’s Music Hall
|Louisville, KY
|Sep 25
|Marathon Music Works
|Nashville, TN
|Sep 26
|Variety Playhouse
|Atlanta, GA
|Sep 27
|Iron City
|Birmingham, AL