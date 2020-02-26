Bikini Kill announce September tour dates (US)

Bikini Kill
Bikini Kill have announced that they will be heading out in September for a string of US dates. These dates join their previous tour expansion. Tickets will be available for presale Thursday, February 27 and for general sale on Friday, February 28. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 12The Ground at Club SpaceMiami, FL
Sep 13The Ground at Club SpaceMiami, FL
Sep 15The Plaza LiveOrlando, FL
Sep 16Ponte Vedra Concert HallPonte Vedra Beach, FL
Sep 18Cat’s CradleCarrboro, NC
Sep 19The Jefferson TheaterCharlottesville, VA
Sep 20Orange PeelAsheville, NC
Sep 22The Mill and MineKnoxville, TN
Sep 23Headliner’s Music HallLouisville, KY
Sep 25Marathon Music WorksNashville, TN
Sep 26Variety PlayhouseAtlanta, GA
Sep 27Iron CityBirmingham, AL