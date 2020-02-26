Photos: Bambara at The Garrison, Toronto 02/25

Last night Brooklyn's southern gothic styled post-punk group Bambara played the Garrison in Toronto in support of their recent full-length Stray . They played with support from locals K0m0d0 and Blankscreen . Our photographer Stephen McGill was there and caught all three bands. You can check out his photos below.

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.