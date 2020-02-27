Danzig sings Elvis out April 17, two club shows to be announced

The long-awaited Danzig album where he covers Elivs Presley will be out on April 17 via his own Evilive label. It's called Danzig sings Elvis and this week, Glenn danzig will announce two shows, one in La and one in San Francisco. The shows will be intimate club appearances with seating and tables, similar to Las Vegas club acts of the 50s and 60s. Danzig issued a short press release: "The long awaited "DANZIG sings ELVIS" Album will be released on April 17th. Two live performances in late April will be announced next week for Los Angeles & San Francisco.These will be small Intimate seated performances as DANZIG wants to try to capture an old Vegas night club atmosphere for these 2 special shows."