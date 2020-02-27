Founding member of Sonic Youth, Kim Gordon has announced that she will be going on tour around North America and Europe this spring and summer. Kim Gordon released her debut solo album No Home Record on Matador Records in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 08
|6 Music Festival 2020
|Camden, UK
|May 22
|Cabaret Sauvage
|Paris, FR
|May 24
|AB Ballroom
|Brussels, BE
|May 25
|Paradiso
|Amsterdam, NL
|May 27
|Gorilla
|Manchester, UK
|May 28
|SWX
|Bristol, UK
|Jun 02
|Rote Fabrik
|Zurich, CH
|Jun 03
|L’Epicerie Moderne
|Lyon, FR
|Jun 08
|Astra Kulturhaus
|Berlin, DE
|Jun 09
|Gloria Theater
|Cologne, DE
|Jul 17
|First Anvenue
|Minneapolis, MN
|Jul 21
|Paradise Rock Club
|Boston, MA
|Jul 23
|Webster Hall
|New York, NY
|Jul 24
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jul 25
|9:30 Club
|Washington, DC
|Sep 11
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver, BC
|Sep 12
|The Showbox
|Seattle, WA
|Sep 13
|Wonder Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Sep 15
|The Fillmore
|San Francisco, CA