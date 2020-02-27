Kim Gordon announces US and UK solo tour dates

Kim Gordon
by Tours

Founding member of Sonic Youth, Kim Gordon has announced that she will be going on tour around North America and Europe this spring and summer. Kim Gordon released her debut solo album No Home Record on Matador Records in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 086 Music Festival 2020Camden, UK
May 22Cabaret SauvageParis, FR
May 24AB BallroomBrussels, BE
May 25ParadisoAmsterdam, NL
May 27GorillaManchester, UK
May 28SWXBristol, UK
Jun 02Rote FabrikZurich, CH
Jun 03L’Epicerie ModerneLyon, FR
Jun 08Astra KulturhausBerlin, DE
Jun 09Gloria TheaterCologne, DE
Jul 17First AnvenueMinneapolis, MN
Jul 21Paradise Rock ClubBoston, MA
Jul 23Webster HallNew York, NY
Jul 24Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA
Jul 259:30 ClubWashington, DC
Sep 11Commodore BallroomVancouver, BC
Sep 12The ShowboxSeattle, WA
Sep 13Wonder BallroomPortland, OR
Sep 15The FillmoreSan Francisco, CA