On episode #19 of the Punk Till I Die Podcast, America's favorite punk geezers talk to Matt Swisher, co-owner of Failure Records & Tapes and the two Record Farm locations. They discuss the nuts and bolts of running a small label, and brick and mortar record stores. They also get into the Sloppy seconds reissues, and the upcoming 4th birthday party for The Record Farm. That bash will be at the State Theatre in downtown Logansport, IN on March 21st, and feature The Queers, Daikaiju, Against the Grain, Mobile Deathcamp, The Mound Builders and Flamingo Nosebleed. Both Punknews and Punk Till I Die are sponsors of the event, and Tom and Neil plan to be there to help them celebrate. Episode #19 is another long but fun one! Punk Till I Die! Click here to check out the new episode.