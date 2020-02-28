Green Day postpone Asia tour due to Coronavirus

Green Day has psotponed their tour of Asia due to Coronavirus concerns. The band was scheduled to play Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Taipei, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan this Spring. However, last night they stated on Social Media: “We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon.”

The band recently released Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020