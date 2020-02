Billy Idol is now the face of NYC's new Anti-car idling campaign. The campaign is called "Billy Never Idles" and includes a range of ads, including video spots and Billobards wherein Billy Idol tells you not to let your car idle. Mayor Bill De Blasio issued a press releases: “Billy Idol never idles and neither should you. It chokes our air, hurts the environment, and is bad for New York. We’re sending a loud message with a Rebel Yell: Turn off your engines or pay up.”