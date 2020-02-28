Greg Ginn's Black Flag is on tour

by

Black Flag, which now includes Greg Ginn, Mike Vallely, Isaias Gil, and Joseph Noval is on tour now. You can see the tour dates below. Their last album was What The… in 2013. Only Ginn remains from the 2013 lineup of the band.

DateVenuecity
Fri, FEB 28The SirenMorro Bay, CA
Sat, FEB 29Garden Grove AmphitheaterGarden Grove, CA
Wed, MAR 4Ace Of Spades ClubBogotá, Colombia
Fri, MAR 6Casa de la Cultura Lo Prado, ex Teatro Mundo MágicoLoPrado, Chile
Sat, MAR 7EL TEATRITOComuna 1,Argentina
Sun, MAR 8Carioca ClubSão Paulo,Brazil
Wed, MAR 11Montevideo Music BoxMontevideo,Uruguay
Sun, MAR 15Hell and Heaven FestivalMexico City, Mexico
Sat, MAR 28Hammersonic FestivalJakarta, Indonesia
Thu, MAY 21The railhead saloonLawton, OK
Fri, MAY 22The ShrineTulsa, OK
Mon, MAY 25Varsity TheaterMinneapolis, MN
Thu, MAY 28Apollo A.C.Belvidere, IL
Fri, MAY 29The Machine ShopFlint, MI
Sun, MAY 31The Crafthouse Stage & GrillPittsburgh, PA
Thu, JUN 4The Studio at Warehouse LiveHouston, TX
Fri, JUN 5Gas Monkey Bar N’ GrillDallas, TX
Sat, JUN 6HEB Center at Cedar ParkCedar Park, TX
Sun, JUN 7House of Blues New OrleansNew Orleans, LA
Sun, JUL 5Cafe 210 WestState College, PA
Tue, JUL 7WarsawBrooklyn, NY
Thu, JUL 9Starland BallroomSayreville, NJ
Sat, AUG 15The Canyon Santa ClaritaSanta Clarita, CA
Sun, AUG 16Ace Of SpadesSacramento, CA
Wed, AUG 19The Bossanova BallroomPortland, OR
Sat, AUG 22Port of Los Angeles, Berth 46San Pedro, CA