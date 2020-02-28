Greg Ginn's Black Flag is on tour

by John Gentile
Black Flag, which now includes Greg Ginn, Mike Vallely, Isaias Gil, and Joseph Noval is on tour now. You can see the tour dates below. Their last album was What The… in 2013. Only Ginn remains from the 2013 lineup of the band.
|Date
|Venue
|city
|Fri, FEB 28
|The Siren
|Morro Bay, CA
|Sat, FEB 29
|Garden Grove Amphitheater
|Garden Grove, CA
|Wed, MAR 4
|Ace Of Spades Club
|Bogotá, Colombia
|Fri, MAR 6
|Casa de la Cultura Lo Prado, ex Teatro Mundo MágicoLo
|Prado, Chile
|Sat, MAR 7
|EL TEATRITOComuna 1,
|Argentina
|Sun, MAR 8
|Carioca ClubSão Paulo,
|Brazil
|Wed, MAR 11
|Montevideo Music BoxMontevideo,
|Uruguay
|Sun, MAR 15
|Hell and Heaven Festival
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Sat, MAR 28
|Hammersonic Festival
|Jakarta, Indonesia
|Thu, MAY 21
|The railhead saloon
|Lawton, OK
|Fri, MAY 22
|The Shrine
|Tulsa, OK
|Mon, MAY 25
|Varsity Theater
|Minneapolis, MN
|Thu, MAY 28
|Apollo A.C.
|Belvidere, IL
|Fri, MAY 29
|The Machine Shop
|Flint, MI
|Sun, MAY 31
|The Crafthouse Stage & Grill
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Thu, JUN 4
|The Studio at Warehouse Live
|Houston, TX
|Fri, JUN 5
|Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
|Dallas, TX
|Sat, JUN 6
|HEB Center at Cedar Park
|Cedar Park, TX
|Sun, JUN 7
|House of Blues New Orleans
|New Orleans, LA
|Sun, JUL 5
|Cafe 210 West
|State College, PA
|Tue, JUL 7
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY
|Thu, JUL 9
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville, NJ
|Sat, AUG 15
|The Canyon Santa Clarita
|Santa Clarita, CA
|Sun, AUG 16
|Ace Of Spades
|Sacramento, CA
|Wed, AUG 19
|The Bossanova Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Sat, AUG 22
|Port of Los Angeles, Berth 46
|San Pedro, CA