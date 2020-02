14 hours ago by John Gentile

The annual Damaged City Fest has revealed its 2020 lineup. The event is April 10 and 11 in Washington Dc. Bands playing this year include: Trapped Under Ice, Lion of Judah, Destruktions, Appendix, Chain Cult, Permission, Raw Brigade, Hate Preachers, Secretors, Brain Tourniquet, Ekulu, Spine, Subversive Rite, Wound Man, Gulch, Ingrown, Odd Man Out, Sex Prisoner, and more.