Australian pop-punks With Confidence have announced a handful of UK dates with support from Doll Skin and Superlove before their Slam Dunk Festival appearances. With Confidence released their second album Love and Loathing in 2018 on Hopeless Records. See the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 18
|Mama Roux’s
|Birmingham, UK
|May 19
|Academy 3
|Manchester, UK
|May 20
|Joiners
|Southampton, UK
|May 21
|Underworld
|London, UK
|May 23
|Slam Dunk North
|Leeds, UK
|May 24
|Slam Dunk South
|Hatfield, UK