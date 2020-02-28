With Confidence announce UK shows

With Confidence
by Tours

Australian pop-punks With Confidence have announced a handful of UK dates with support from Doll Skin and Superlove before their Slam Dunk Festival appearances. With Confidence released their second album Love and Loathing in 2018 on Hopeless Records. See the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 18Mama Roux’sBirmingham, UK
May 19Academy 3Manchester, UK
May 20JoinersSouthampton, UK
May 21UnderworldLondon, UK
May 23Slam Dunk NorthLeeds, UK
May 24Slam Dunk SouthHatfield, UK