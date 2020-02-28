Mad Caddies are bringing their 25th anniversary tour to Europe this summer. They released Punk Rocksteady in 2018. See below for the tour dates.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|6.08.20
|Melkweg
|NL Amsterdam
|07.08.20 - 09.08.20
|Brakrock Ecofest
|BE Duffel
|08.08.20
|Bahnhof Langendreer
|DE Bochum
|09.08.20
|Jazzhaus
|DE Freiburg im Breisgau
|10.08.20
|Backstage
|DE Munich
|11.08.20 - 14.08.20
|Punk Rock Holiday
|SI Tolmin
|11.08.20
|Sedel
|CH Lucerne
|12.08.20 - 16.08.20
|Boomtown Fair Festival
|UK Winchester, Hampshire
|12.08.20
|Alter Schlachthof
|AT Hollabrunn
|16.08.20
|O2 Academy Islington 2
|UK London, Angel Central