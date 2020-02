Japanese punk festival Punkredible have announced their full line up for their 2020 festival. Punkredible will happen on Sunday, March 29th at O-EAST/O-WEST in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan. Tickets for this show will go on sale on February 29th. Lagwagon, Comeback Kid, Waterweed and much more are set to play. See below for the full line up.