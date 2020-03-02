World/Inferno's Matt Dallow trapped in phone booth with Harlem Globetrotter, Justin Bieber's wife

On Friday night, actor Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead and model Hailey Bieber, who is married to Justin Bieber, appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The pair played "the phone booth game" wherein, for every trivia question answered incorrectly, a new person would be forced into the booth with the contestant. During the game, Matt Dallow, keyboardist/accordinist for World/Inferno Friendship Society was forced into Hailey Bieber's booth, which was also already occupied by Jet Rivers of the Harlem Globetrotters. Curiously, Dallow is intorduced as "Derek Franz" (a Franz Nicolay reference?) and as being from the band Don't Polka the Bear. You can see the clip below.

World/Inferno recently released All Borders are Porous to Cats on Alternative Tentacles. We spoke to the band about the LP.