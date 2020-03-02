Mobina Galore announce European dates

Mobina Galore announce European dates
by Tours

Winnipeg-based punk band Mobina Galore have announced more dates to their European tour. The band will be playing headlining shows as well as support for German punk band PASCOW. Mobina Galore released Don’t Worry in 2019 on New Damage Records. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 16Skaters PalaceMunster, DE (supporting PASCOW)
Apr 17M.A.U. ClubRostock, DE (supporting PASCOW)
Apr 18Die PumpeKiel, DE (supporting PASCOW)
Apr 19MusaGottingen, DE (supporting PASCOW)
Apr 21Chez HeinzHannover, DE
Apr 22Conne IslandLeipzig, DE
Apr 23Schwarzer HahnLandshut, DE (acoustic performance)
Apr 24No Reason Pre FestMilan, IT (acoustic performance)
Apr 25No Reason FestivalMezzago, IT
Apr 26House ShowLambsborn, DE (acoustic performance)
Apr 27KulturecafeMainz, DE
Apr 29KantineNurnberg, DE
Apr 30Franz KReutlingen, DE (supporting PASCOW)
May 01FlexVienna, AT (supporting PASCOW)
May 02StadtwerkstattLinz, AT (supporting PASCOW)
May 03BeatpolDresden, DE (supporting PASCOW)
May 05Cafe MangerJena, DE
May 06Cafe KultMunich, DE
May 07P8Karlsruhe, DE
May 08Obenuse FestivalZurich, CH
May 09AZ KolnCologne, DE