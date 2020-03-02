Winnipeg-based punk band Mobina Galore have announced more dates to their European tour. The band will be playing headlining shows as well as support for German punk band PASCOW. Mobina Galore released Don’t Worry in 2019 on New Damage Records. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 16
|Skaters Palace
|Munster, DE (supporting PASCOW)
|Apr 17
|M.A.U. Club
|Rostock, DE (supporting PASCOW)
|Apr 18
|Die Pumpe
|Kiel, DE (supporting PASCOW)
|Apr 19
|Musa
|Gottingen, DE (supporting PASCOW)
|Apr 21
|Chez Heinz
|Hannover, DE
|Apr 22
|Conne Island
|Leipzig, DE
|Apr 23
|Schwarzer Hahn
|Landshut, DE (acoustic performance)
|Apr 24
|No Reason Pre Fest
|Milan, IT (acoustic performance)
|Apr 25
|No Reason Festival
|Mezzago, IT
|Apr 26
|House Show
|Lambsborn, DE (acoustic performance)
|Apr 27
|Kulturecafe
|Mainz, DE
|Apr 29
|Kantine
|Nurnberg, DE
|Apr 30
|Franz K
|Reutlingen, DE (supporting PASCOW)
|May 01
|Flex
|Vienna, AT (supporting PASCOW)
|May 02
|Stadtwerkstatt
|Linz, AT (supporting PASCOW)
|May 03
|Beatpol
|Dresden, DE (supporting PASCOW)
|May 05
|Cafe Manger
|Jena, DE
|May 06
|Cafe Kult
|Munich, DE
|May 07
|P8
|Karlsruhe, DE
|May 08
|Obenuse Festival
|Zurich, CH
|May 09
|AZ Koln
|Cologne, DE