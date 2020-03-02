Albany, New York-based punks Prince Daddy and the Hyena will be hitting the road in the UK this May along with Save Face. The band will be touring the US this March with Oso Oso, Just Friends, and Sincere Engineer. Prince Daddy and the Hyena released Cosmic Thrill Seekers in 2019 on Counter Intuitive Records. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 18
|New Cross Inn
|London, UK
|May 19
|The Hope & Ruin
|Brighton, UK
|May 20
|Wheatsheaf
|Oxford, UK
|May 21
|The Parish
|Huddersfield, UK
|May 22
|Star & Garter
|Manchester, UK
|May 23
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK