Prince Daddy and the Hyena announce UK tour dates

Prince Daddy And The Hyena
by Tours

Albany, New York-based punks Prince Daddy and the Hyena will be hitting the road in the UK this May along with Save Face. The band will be touring the US this March with Oso Oso, Just Friends, and Sincere Engineer. Prince Daddy and the Hyena released Cosmic Thrill Seekers in 2019 on Counter Intuitive Records. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 18New Cross InnLondon, UK
May 19The Hope & RuinBrighton, UK
May 20WheatsheafOxford, UK
May 21The ParishHuddersfield, UK
May 22Star & GarterManchester, UK
May 23ExchangeBristol, UK