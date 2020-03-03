The third annual Forge Fest is coming to Tillsonburg, Ontario on Saturday, July 25. Located about two hours from Toronto or two and a half from Detroit, the event will bring together an eclectic group of performers including Kevin Seconds (of 7 Seconds, of course), Jonah Matranga (from Far/OneLineDrawing), Chumbawamba's Danbert Nobacon, The Drew Thomson Foundation, Montreal ska group K-Man And The 45s, Hamilton skid showman B.A. Johnston, and many others. You can find the full 40+ artist lineup at forgefest.ca. This year's event, spread over eight venues in the rural Ontario town, will donate proceeds to mental health initiatives at CMHA Oxford.
Previous StoryNew Review Update: New Reviews for March 2, 2020
Next StoryNew Review Update: Fucked Up offshoot Jade Hairpins to release 'Harmony Avenue' LP in May
Kevin Seconds, Jonah Matranga, Danbert Nobacon playing Forge Fest in Tillsonburg, ON
The Drew Thomson Foundation shares "Karma" video
Chumbawamba's Danbert Nobacon to co-headline Summer Soiree 4 on August 1 in Philly!
Danbert Nobacon to release new album, releases new video
Dashboard Confessional announce tour dates
Pup to tour North America
Be Like Max announce short west coast tour
Producer Steven Kravac releases solo album as Steven Bradley
Danbert Nobacon and Kira Wood Cramer release new track, announce new LP
Popeye Vogelsang/ Jeff Caudill (Northeast)