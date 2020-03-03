Kevin Seconds, Jonah Matranga, Danbert Nobacon playing Forge Fest in Tillsonburg, ON

by Asian Man

The third annual Forge Fest is coming to Tillsonburg, Ontario on Saturday, July 25. Located about two hours from Toronto or two and a half from Detroit, the event will bring together an eclectic group of performers including Kevin Seconds (of 7 Seconds, of course), Jonah Matranga (from Far/OneLineDrawing), Chumbawamba's Danbert Nobacon, The Drew Thomson Foundation, Montreal ska group K-Man And The 45s, Hamilton skid showman B.A. Johnston, and many others. You can find the full 40+ artist lineup at forgefest.ca. This year's event, spread over eight venues in the rural Ontario town, will donate proceeds to mental health initiatives at CMHA Oxford.