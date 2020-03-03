Sex Pistol's Glen Matlock to tour in March

Sex Pistol's Glen Matlock to tour in March
by

Glen Matlock of Sex Pistols is going on a March tour. He'll be playing an acoustic set. Meanwhile, Matlock is recording a new LP that is expected to be released in the Fall. You can see the tour dates below.

DateCityVenue
March 13Everett, MAEncore Boston Harbor (supporting Dropkick Murphys)
March 15Montreal, QCTurbo Haus
March 16Toronto, ONLee’s Palace
March 18Philadelphia, PACity Winery
March 19New Haven, CTCafé Nine
March 20Lancaster, PALizard Lounge / Chameleon Club
March 22New York, NYThe Bowery Electric