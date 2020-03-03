Sex Pistol's Glen Matlock to tour in March

by John Gentile
Glen Matlock of Sex Pistols is going on a March tour. He'll be playing an acoustic set. Meanwhile, Matlock is recording a new LP that is expected to be released in the Fall. You can see the tour dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|March 13
|Everett, MA
|Encore Boston Harbor (supporting Dropkick Murphys)
|March 15
|Montreal, QC
|Turbo Haus
|March 16
|Toronto, ON
|Lee’s Palace
|March 18
|Philadelphia, PA
|City Winery
|March 19
|New Haven, CT
|Café Nine
|March 20
|Lancaster, PA
|Lizard Lounge / Chameleon Club
|March 22
|New York, NY
|The Bowery Electric